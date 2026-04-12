Ukraine, Russia Exchange Accusations Over Easter Truce Violations

Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Sunday of violating a truce in place for Orthodox Easter thousands of times, as the war dragged on into its fifth year.

Both sides had agreed to observe the halt to hostilities for the religious holiday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to a proposal made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky more than a week before.

“As of 7:00 a.m. on April 12, 2,299 ceasefire violations were recorded. Specifically: 28 enemy assault actions, 479 enemy shellings, 747 strikes by attack drones... and 1,045 strikes by FPV drones,” the Ukrainian military's general staff said in a post on Facebook.

“There were no missile strikes, guided aerial bomb strikes, or Shahed-type UAV strikes,” it added.

In turn, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Kyiv of nearly 2,000 breaches of its own.

“A total of 1,971 ceasefire violations by units of the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded between 4:00 pm Moscow time on April 11 and 8:00 am on April 12,” the ministry said.

The truce had been due to last for 32 hours, from 4:00 pm on Saturday until the end of the day on Sunday, according to the Kremlin.