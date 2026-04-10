At Least 2 Killed in Blast at Fireworks Warehouse in North Ossetia-Alania

An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the city of Vladikavkaz in Russia’s North Caucasus has killed at least two people and injured more than a dozen others, local authorities said Friday.

Sergei Menyaylo, who heads the republic of North Ossetia-Alania, said a “powerful bang” was heard in the center of Vladikavkaz earlier in the day, followed by a trickle of reports that an increasing number of people were hospitalized with injuries.

Menyaylo later confirmed that at least two bodies were recovered from the rubble of the warehouse. Several others were in critical condition, he said.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it was trying to determine the cause of the blast.

Local media shared footage of a large cloud of smoke rising above Vladikavkaz following the explosion on Friday.