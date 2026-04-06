Flashfloods Triggered by Heavy Rain in Dagestan Kill At Least 3 People

A second weekend of major flooding in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan has left at least three people dead, regional health authorities said Monday.

Dagestan’s health ministry said a woman was killed when a house collapsed in a landslide in the southern village of Kirki. Separately, a woman and a child drowned after being swept away by floodwaters.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the latter two victims were among a group of people inside two cars that overturned into a river. It said four people, including one child, were rescued from those vehicles.

Police investigators launched a criminal probe into the deaths.

In the regional capital of Makhachkala, officials said a structure attached to a six-story apartment building collapsed due to soil erosion, adding that the apartment building was also at risk of collapse. Tenants were evacuated as a precaution.

Dagestan, a mountainous region with a population of over 3 million, suffers from poor infrastructure and the intensifying effects of climate change, which amplifies the impact of natural disasters like flooding.