Ex-Kursk Governor Testifies Against Predecessor in Border Defense Corruption Trial

Former Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov testified against his late predecessor Roman Starovoit in court this week and entered into a plea bargain with state prosecutors, marking the latest development in a years-long corruption saga involving border defense construction projects.

Smirnov, who served as governor between May and December 2024, was arrested on fraud charges last year along with his first deputy, Alexei Dedov. The two men were accused of embezzling public funds meant for defense fortifications along the border with Ukraine.

Their arrests came after the Ukrainian military launched a surprise offensive into the Kursk region in August 2024 and seized large swaths of territory. Ukraine was forced to retreat from the region early last year following a Russian counteroffensive.

Smirnov’s predecessor, Roman Starovoit, who became Russia’s transportation minister in May 2024, shot himself last July amid reports that he was also under investigation in the corruption case.

“Smirnov confirmed testimony he provided during the investigation that he was aware Roman Starovoit received tens of millions of rubles in kickbacks,” the press service of the Kursk region’s court system said Wednesday.

The confirmation was made during a court session into Dedov’s case, with hearings having started earlier this month.