Federal Anti-Monopoly Service Grants Grace Period on Telegram, YouTube Ad Ban After Backlash

Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said Wednesday that it will introduce a grace period through the end of the year for a ban on advertising on Telegram and YouTube, coming after members of parliament asked the agency to clarify enforcement of the surprise ban.

Confusion arose earlier this month when Russian media reported that FAS was pursuing criminal charges against at least two bloggers for placing ads on Telegram and YouTube. FAS linked the charges to restrictions imposed on the platforms by the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor.

Until then, there had been no indication that advertising on either platform was illegal.

Roskomnadzor, which has gradually tightened restrictions on Telegram’s features since August, appeared to support the FAS interpretation that advertising on restricted platforms could be unlawful but offered few other details.

In response, lawmakers in the lower-house State Duma called on FAS to provide clarification about the advertising ban.

“It is clear that businesses need time to adapt to the new rules and shift to alternative advertising channels,” FAS said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.

“Therefore, a transitional period through the end of 2026 is deemed necessary for advertising on Telegram and YouTube. During this time, enforcement measures will not be applied,” it added.

However, FAS said advertisers and content creators could still face fines for placing ads on Instagram and Facebook, which Russia banned in 2022 as “extremist” platforms. Advertising virtual private networks, or VPNs, is also illegal, it added.