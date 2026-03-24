Tanker Reportedly Carrying Russian Oil Arrives in Crisis-Struck Philippines

An oil tanker previously reported to be carrying Russian crude arrived at a port in the Philippines on Monday, coming days after the government in Manila said it was considering purchasing oil from Russia amid the global energy crunch.

Ship tracking data showed that the Sierra Leone-flagged tanker, Sara Sky, reached the Limay anchorage in Manila Bay on Monday afternoon.

Reuters, citing industry sources, reported late last week that the ship was carrying some 100,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend, a light and sweet crude oil produced in Siberia.

It would mark the first time in five years that the Philippines purchased Russian oil.