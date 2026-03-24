Russian Aerospace Company Launches First Batch of Starlink Rival Satellites

A Russian aerospace company has launched the first batch of low-orbit satellites that will eventually make up a vast satellite internet constellation under a project meant to rival SpaceX’s Starlink, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Tuesday.

The first elements of the state-funded satellite constellation, known as Rassvet, were supposed to go up into space late last year, but delays pushed the start of the launch schedule back to this month.

Bureau 1440, the private aerospace company developing the network, told Kommersant that 16 satellites were launched into space on Monday evening.

The company said the satellites would undergo system checks before moving into their target orbit positions.

The satellite internet constellation is intended to provide broadband internet access across Russia and serve as a domestic alternative to Starlink, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.