Moldova Accuses Russia of Damaging Key Power Line Connecting It With Romania

The Moldovan government said Tuesday that a key power line connecting it with Europe was damaged following overnight Russian strikes in Ukraine and urged its citizens to consume less electricity during peak hours.

Moldova imports electricity from neighboring Romania, much of which is transferred via the Issacea-Vulcanesti power line that passes through southern Ukraine.

"Overnight strikes disconnected Moldova's key power link with Europe. Alternative routes are in place, but the situation remains fragile. Russia alone bears responsibility," President Maia Sandu wrote on X.

Among the alternative routes used are four other interconnection lines between Romania and Moldova, the government said in a statement posted on Telegram.

"We urge the public to use energy wisely during peak hours to avoid overloading the electricity transmission and distribution networks," the statement read.

Moldova's foreign ministry condemned the Russian attacks.

"These actions undermine regional energy security and endanger critical civilian infrastructure," the ministry said.

Moldova previously faced disruptions along the Issacea-Vulcanesti power line in January, when both Ukraine and Moldova's power grids were hit by outages.