Hundreds of Porsche Owners in Russia Unable to Start Cars After System Failure

Hundreds of Porsche vehicles across Russia have been rendered undriveable after a failure in their factory-installed satellite security system, according to reports from owners and dealerships.
Drivers in Moscow, Krasnodar and other cities began reporting sudden engine shutdowns and fuel-delivery blockages last week, effectively immobilizing their vehicles.
Rolf, Russia’s largest dealership group, said service requests spiked on Friday as cars lost connection to their onboard alarm modules, which are linked via satellite.
The outage affects all Porsche models and engine types, and any vehicle could potentially lock itself automatically, a Rolf representative told the RBC news website.
“It’s possible this was done deliberately,” the representative was quoted as saying, though no evidence has emerged to support that claim.
Owners’ groups say the problem appears tied to the Vehicle Tracking System, or VTS, which is an onboard security module.
The Russian Porsche Macan Club said some drivers had restored function by disabling or rebooting the VTS, while others reported success after disconnecting their car batteries for up to 10 hours, according to the Telegram channel Mash.
Rolf said specialists were still investigating the root cause of the problem. Porsche’s office in Russia and its global headquarters in Germany have not yet commented on the system failure.
Porsche halted deliveries and suspended its commercial operations in Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, the company still retains ownership of three subsidiaries in the country, which it has so far been unable to sell.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.