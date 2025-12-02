Hundreds of Porsche Owners in Russia Unable to Start Cars After System Failure

Hundreds of Porsche vehicles across Russia have been rendered undriveable after a failure in their factory-installed satellite security system, according to reports from owners and dealerships.

Drivers in Moscow, Krasnodar and other cities began reporting sudden engine shutdowns and fuel-delivery blockages last week, effectively immobilizing their vehicles.

Rolf, Russia’s largest dealership group, said service requests spiked on Friday as cars lost connection to their onboard alarm modules, which are linked via satellite.

The outage affects all Porsche models and engine types, and any vehicle could potentially lock itself automatically, a Rolf representative told the RBC news website.

“It’s possible this was done deliberately,” the representative was quoted as saying, though no evidence has emerged to support that claim.