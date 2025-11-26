Moscow Rehab Center Employee Arrested After Claims of Abusing Teenagers

Russian law enforcement authorities said Tuesday that they arrested the administrator and an 18-year-old resident of a privately run rehab center outside Moscow following accusations that minors there were subjected to physical and psychological abuse.

A 16-year-old boy, who is another resident of the Dedovsk center, was hospitalized Sunday unconscious and with multiple injuries to his head, torso and limbs, as well as marks consistent with being bound at the wrists and ankles, according to the Moscow region’s Investigative Committee.

The regional prosecutor’s office said the teenager remained in critical condition. He also suffered from a chronic illness that had gone untreated at the center, said Tatiana Vitusheva, head of the Istrinsky district, which includes the town of Dedovsk.

The Dedovsk center housed 24 minors aged 11 to 17 who had been sent there for treatment of drug and alcohol addiction.

Investigators said the facility had been operating illegally since August and that children “were subjected to beatings and torture.”