Ukraine’s Top General Denies Encirclement Claims in Battle for Pokrovsk

Ukraine’s top military commander on Wednesday denied claims that his troops were encircled in the city of Pokrovsk, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left open the possibility of a tactical withdrawal to protect soldiers.

“There is no talk of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or operational encirclement of the Defense Forces grouping,” Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote in a post on Facebook after visiting the front line.

He acknowledged that Pokrovsk remains at the center of focus of slowly advancing Russian forces, while Ukrainian troops are working to “gradually” secure key areas and keep supply routes open.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify his claims.

Once home to some 60,000 people, Pokrovsk has weathered more than a year and a half of relentless bombardment by Russian forces. Capturing it would allow Russia to advance north toward larger Ukrainian cities and consolidate control over the eastern Donetsk region, which it claims to have annexed in September 2022.