Ukraine Sanctions Putin Envoy Kirill Dmitriev

Ukraine has added Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev to its list of sanctioned people accused of crimes against the country.

The sanctions targeted Dmitriev for “spreading propaganda and attracting Russian investments into key sectors of foreign economies,” the Ukrainian presidential office said on Sunday.

Dmitriev, who was born in Kyiv, heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and is a member of Russia’s negotiating teams with the United States and Ukraine.

He visited the U.S. last month amid President Donald Trump’s increasing frustration with Putin over his refusal to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Dmitriev reacted to Ukraine’s sanctions against him in a sarcastic Telegram post, calling the measures one of two “awards” he had received over the weekend.