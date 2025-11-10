Ukraine Sanctions Putin Envoy Kirill Dmitriev

Ukraine has added Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev to its list of sanctioned people accused of crimes against the country.
The sanctions targeted Dmitriev for “spreading propaganda and attracting Russian investments into key sectors of foreign economies,” the Ukrainian presidential office said on Sunday.
Dmitriev, who was born in Kyiv, heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and is a member of Russia’s negotiating teams with the United States and Ukraine.
He visited the U.S. last month amid President Donald Trump’s increasing frustration with Putin over his refusal to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Dmitriev reacted to Ukraine’s sanctions against him in a sarcastic Telegram post, calling the measures one of two “awards” he had received over the weekend.
Besides Dmitriev, Ukraine’s latest sanctions also targeted fellow negotiator Alexander Zorin, as well as Russia’s Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Deputy Education Minister Alexander Bugayev and Deputy Science and Higher Education Minister Andrei Omelchuk.
Ukraine’s presidential statement claimed that those targeted had “appropriated agricultural property, grain crops and cultural heritage sites, conduct information operations against our state” and imposed Russian education with anti-Ukrainian messaging in occupied territories.
In a separate decree, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also sanctioned five Russian publishing houses accused of spreading propaganda and supporting the full-scale invasion.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.