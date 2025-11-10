Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Artist Erik Bulatov Dies at 92

Erik Bulatov at the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg in 2018. URA.RU / TASS

Renowned Soviet and Russian artist Erik Bulatov has died in Paris at the age of 92, media reported Sunday.

Bulatov emerged in the 1970s as a leading figure of the Soviet pop art scene, bending figurative imagery with slogans and text to challenge state propaganda.

In 2025, The Art Newspaper Russia placed Bulatov at the top of its list that ranks the overall value of sold works by living Russian artists. His 1975 painting “Glory to the CPSU [Communist Party]” was sold in London for $2.1 million in 2008.

Born Sept. 5, 1933, in Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg), and educated at the Surikov Art Institute in Moscow, Bulatov began his career illustrating children’s books.

He later founded the Sots Art movement, a postmodernist approach combining text and imagery, alongside the Moscow Conceptualists, a collective exploring conceptual and philosophical themes in art.

Bulatov lived in New York from 1989, then relocated permanently to Paris in 1992. He frequently undertook projects in Russia, including a large mural in 2020 and his 90th birthday retrospective in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Though the official cause of Bulatov’s death has not been detailed, the state-run TASS news agency cited a family friend saying he died at a hospital in Paris after treatment for lung disease.

A memorial service for Bulatov will be held in Paris, and he will be buried in Moscow, the family friend was quoted as saying.

He is survived by his wife, Natalia Bulatova.

