Russian Artist Erik Bulatov Dies at 92

Renowned Soviet and Russian artist Erik Bulatov has died in Paris at the age of 92, media reported Sunday.

Bulatov emerged in the 1970s as a leading figure of the Soviet pop art scene, bending figurative imagery with slogans and text to challenge state propaganda.

In 2025, The Art Newspaper Russia placed Bulatov at the top of its list that ranks the overall value of sold works by living Russian artists. His 1975 painting “Glory to the CPSU [Communist Party]” was sold in London for $2.1 million in 2008.

Born Sept. 5, 1933, in Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg), and educated at the Surikov Art Institute in Moscow, Bulatov began his career illustrating children’s books.

He later founded the Sots Art movement, a postmodernist approach combining text and imagery, alongside the Moscow Conceptualists, a collective exploring conceptual and philosophical themes in art.