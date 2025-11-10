Lukoil Halts Iraqi Operations After Sanctions, Declares Force Majeure – Reuters

Lukoil has declared force majeure at a major oilfield in southern Iraq after Western sanctions disrupted its operations, Reuters reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

West Qurna-2, one of the world’s largest oilfields and Lukoil’s most valuable foreign asset, is located 65 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the port of Basra and produces around 480,000 barrels per day, accounting for about 9% of Iraq’s total oil output.

According to Reuters, Iraq’s state oil authorities have frozen all cash and crude payments to Lukoil in compliance with U.S. and British sanctions imposed last month. One Iraqi official told the news agency that payments owed to Lukoil will remain frozen until Baghdad can find a way to proceed through non-sanctioned intermediaries.

Lukoil was said to have informed Iraq’s oil ministry last Tuesday that “force majeure conditions” prevented it from continuing normal operations at the West Qurna-2 oilfield. An Iraqi official said the contract allows such a declaration, effectively giving the company legal protection from penalties.