Russian Stocks Slide as Ukraine Peace Talks Continue to Stall

Russian stocks plunged on Monday following Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev's trip to the United States, which appeared to have produced no tangible results in easing tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

Dmitriev had flown to the U.S. for talks just days after President Donald Trump announced new sanctions on Moscow and shelved a planned summit with President Vladimir Putin after failing to secure progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The MOEX index, which lost 6.5% last week, fell another 3.2% by 2:50 p.m. Moscow time to 2,457.87 points, its lowest level since December 2024.

Geopolitical uncertainty remains the main driver of the sell-off, said investment banker Yevgeny Kogan.

“There’s no light at the end of the tunnel. The ‘peacemakers’ have achieved nothing, and the situation is close to a dead end,” he wrote.

Oil majors hit by Trump's sanctions led the market decline, with shares of Rosneft falling 5.6% to 368.4 rubles, their lowest since March 2023. Lukoil dropped 6.5% after plunging 12.2% last week, with its stock briefly touching 5,242 rubles, the lowest since July 2023.