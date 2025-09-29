Hundreds Line Up Outside Putin’s Office in Largest Opposition-Linked Action Since 2024

Up to 1,000 people lined up outside President Vladimir Putin’s official reception office near the Kremlin on Saturday to submit written complaints on social and environmental issues, in what was reported as one of the largest opposition-linked gatherings since early 2024.
Public demonstrations against Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine have become increasingly rare amid sweeping laws that effectively ban criticism of the military. Scores of people have been fined, imprisoned or forced into exile for their anti-war views since the start of the full-scale invasion.
Organizers of the latest “mass filing of petitions,” which included former presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin and opposition figure Yulia Galyamina, emphasized this was not a protest but a legal form of civic engagement that cannot be banned.
Eyewitness accounts and independent media outlets such as Sotavision, RusNews and Activatica reported lines stretching 70-115 meters (230-380 feet) at their peak. One of the organizers told the Agentstvo investigative news outlet on condition of anonymity that 400 people stood in line at one point during the 5.5-hour event.
Estimates ranged between 800 and 1,000 participants by the end of the day, although counts could not be independently verified.
Their appeals ranged from the preservation of green spaces and architectural landmarks, to opposition to toll roads, demolition projects and cuts to social benefits. Some groups reportedly submitted hundreds of pages of signatures at a time.
“Public anger and the desire to participate in the city’s life can’t be banned,” Galyamina wrote on Telegram.
Participants noted that the Kremlin reception office processed submissions faster than usual, apparently to prevent long lines from forming.
Organizers said Saturday’s turnout was significantly higher than smaller petition campaigns this year, including against animal euthanasia legislation and zoning changes.
The last comparable turnout was during the previous presidential elections in March 2024, when opposition activists urged voters to line up at polling stations at noon in a campaign dubbed “Noon Against Putin.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.