Ex-Student Stabs 2 College Employees in Northwest Russia’s Arkhangelsk

An 18-year-old former student stabbed and injured at least two people at a college in northwestern Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, law enforcement authorities said Monday.

The young man was charged with attempted murder, according to a statement by the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

“According to preliminary information, he had previously been expelled from the college,” the investigative body said.

Local police said fellow students helped neutralize the attacker and turned him over to authorities.

The two victims, identified as female college employees born in the years 1963 and 1973, were hospitalized with stab wounds. Investigators later told the state-run TASS news agency that a third person may have also been injured in the attack.

Telegram news channels with links to Russia’s security services identified the alleged attacker as Artemyi Koryukov, who was said to have been dismissed from the Arkhangelsk College of Construction and Economics for poor academic performance.

One of the channels, Baza, published a short video of a young man with a bloody nose and a kitchen knife in a black mask — allegedly Koryukov.

Baza also claimed that, hours before the attack, Koryukov had changed his social media avatar to one that referenced the December 2024 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Baza also published videos of what it said was Koryukov staging an attack on the college via the video game Minecraft in 2024.

The Moscow Times was unable to immediately verify those claims.