Alcohol Poisoning Death Toll Rises to 25

The death toll from alcohol poisoning in western Russia this month rose to 25 after lethal methanol levels were confirmed in six more bodies, investigators said Saturday.

Incidents of mass deaths from cheap moonshine are not uncommon in Russia, which has been blighted by high levels of alcoholism for years, though they have rolled back from the records reached in the 1990s.

"Forensic medical examination of the bodies of six deceased persons … had revealed high or lethal levels of methanol," Russia's main investigative body, the Investigative Committee said.