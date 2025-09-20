3 Killed, Dozens Wounded in 'Massive' Russian Attack, Zelensky Says

Russia fired 40 missiles and around 580 drones at Ukraine in a "massive attack" — one of the largest in past weeks — killing three people and wounding dozens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

Despite U.S.-led attempts to broker peace, Russia has been shelling Ukraine with drones and missiles and Kyiv has blamed Moscow for deliberately stalling any peace efforts.

In the overnight attacks, "a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building" in the eastern city of Dnipro, Zelensky said on social media.

"All night, Ukraine was under a massive attack by Russia. The enemy launched 40 missiles — cruise and ballistic — and about 580 drones of various types," Zelensky said.

"As of now, we know of dozens of people injured from the shelling, and, unfortunately, three people killed," he added.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the military administration in the Dnipropetrovsk region, said the strikes killed one person and wounded 26, with one man in critical condition.