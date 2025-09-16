Italian Court Orders Extradition of Ukrainian Suspected in Nord Stream Explosion

An Italian court ruled Tuesday that a Ukrainian man arrested last month over his suspected involvement in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines must be extradited to Germany.
The man, identified as Serhii Kuznietsov, was a member of Ukraine’s armed forces at the time of the explosion but denies any role in the operation. His lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, told AFP that he would appeal the Bologna court’s decision to Italy’s highest court.
The Nord Stream pipelines, which carried Russian natural gas to Europe, were damaged by underwater explosions in September 2022, months after Russia invaded Ukraine.
German prosecutors have said a Ukrainian cell of six people carried out the attack, and accused Kuznietsov of using forged documents to rent a yacht later linked to the blasts.
Canestrini argued that his client is entitled to immunity under international law because of his military status, and alleged “serious violations” of Kuznietsov’s rights in the extradition process, including being barred from attending hearings and denied access to the full German case file.
Kuznietsov maintains he was in Ukraine at the time of the explosions.
