Moscow Condemns Israeli Strike Against Hamas Members in Qatar

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel’s deadly airstrikes against members of the Hamas militant group in Qatar’s capital city the day before, calling it a “gross violation” of international law that undermines efforts to end the war in Gaza.

“Russia considers what happened to be a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state,” the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow, noting that Qatar has been a key mediator in negotiations between Hamas and Israel, said Tuesday’s strikes in Doha “undermine international efforts to find peaceful solutions” and cause “further escalation and destabilization in the Middle East.”

“Such methods of dealing with those whom Israel regards as its enemies and opponents deserve the strongest condemnation,” the Foreign Ministry added.

Hamas said six people were killed in the strikes, including an aide and an adult son of its top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, as well as three bodyguards and a Qatari security officer. However, the militant group said its senior leaders had survived, affirming “the enemy's failure to assassinate our brothers in the negotiating delegation.”