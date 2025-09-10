Moscow Condemns Israeli Strike Against Hamas Members in Qatar

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel’s deadly airstrikes against members of the Hamas militant group in Qatar’s capital city the day before, calling it a “gross violation” of international law that undermines efforts to end the war in Gaza.
“Russia considers what happened to be a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state,” the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow, noting that Qatar has been a key mediator in negotiations between Hamas and Israel, said Tuesday’s strikes in Doha “undermine international efforts to find peaceful solutions” and cause “further escalation and destabilization in the Middle East.”
“Such methods of dealing with those whom Israel regards as its enemies and opponents deserve the strongest condemnation,” the Foreign Ministry added.
Hamas said six people were killed in the strikes, including an aide and an adult son of its top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, as well as three bodyguards and a Qatari security officer. However, the militant group said its senior leaders had survived, affirming “the enemy's failure to assassinate our brothers in the negotiating delegation.”
Qatar said the strikes targeted the homes of several members of Hamas’ political bureau residing in the Gulf country. Qatar’s prime minister said his country reserved the right to respond to the Israeli attack, which he said constituted a “pivotal moment” for the region.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry urged “all parties involved to act responsibly and refrain from steps that could further degrade the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and complicate a political settlement.”
The White House said U.S. President Donald Trump did not agree with Israel’s decision to take military action on Tuesday and had warned Qatar in advance of the incoming strikes. Authorities in Doha disputed that account, saying they received no prior warning.
Along with the United States and Egypt, Qatar has led multiple attempts to end the devastating war in Gaza, which Israel launched in response to a Hamas attack in October 2023 that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead. Since the start of the war, more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the local health ministry.
UN-backed experts declared a famine in and around Gaza City last month.
AFP contributed reporting.
