Russia and China Sign Deal to Advance Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline

Russia and China signed a “legally binding” memorandum on Tuesday to advance construction of the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, a project that would cement Beijing’s role as Moscow’s most important energy customer as it seeks to replace lost European markets.

The deal was one of four agreements struck between Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation, Gazprom’s chief executive, Alexei Miller, told reporters.

“This will now be the largest, most ambitious and most capital-intensive project in the global gas industry,” Miller said.

Together, the projects envision as much as 106 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas supplied to China each year, according to the Interfax news agency. Before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia exported more than 150 billion cubic meters of gas annually to Europe.