Passenger Plane Crashes in Russia’s Far East, Nearly 50 People Feared Dead

All 49 people aboard an Antonov An-24 passenger plane that crashed in Russia’s Far East on Thursday are believed to have been killed, state media reported, citing emergency officials.

The Angara Airlines flight lost contact with ground dispatchers around 1 p.m. local time while flying several kilometers from the airport in the town of Tynda, located in the Amur region.

The plane had originated in Khabarovsk, made a stop in Blagoveshchensk and was en route to Tynda. Among those on board were six crew members.

Emergency officials said the aircraft did not issue a distress signal or report any technical issues before it disappeared from radar.