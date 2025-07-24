Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Passenger Plane Crashes in Russia’s Far East, Nearly 50 People Feared Dead

Angara Airlines Antonov An-24. Rodion Kuznetsov (CC BY-SA 4.0)

All 49 people aboard an Antonov An-24 passenger plane that crashed in Russia’s Far East on Thursday are believed to have been killed, state media reported, citing emergency officials.

The Angara Airlines flight lost contact with ground dispatchers around 1 p.m. local time while flying several kilometers from the airport in the town of Tynda, located in the Amur region.

The plane had originated in Khabarovsk, made a stop in Blagoveshchensk and was en route to Tynda. Among those on board were six crew members.

Emergency officials said the aircraft did not issue a distress signal or report any technical issues before it disappeared from radar.

Rescue teams later located the charred wreckage approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Tynda, a town of less than 30,000 people.

“According to preliminary information, all on board were killed. So far, the rescue helicopter has been unable to land at the crash site — it’s a remote, mountainous area on a slope. A fire is currently burning at the scene,” an unnamed emergency official told the state-run TASS news agency.

Amur region Governor Vasily Orlov confirmed that the aircraft’s fuselage had been found but did not comment on casualties.

Transportation investigators announced that they had launched a criminal probe into the crash, treating it as a possible violation of air safety rules.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the air disaster.

The An-24, a Soviet-era twin turboprop aircraft, was more than 50 years old, according to civil aviation authorities cited by TASS. The aircraft received a renewed airworthiness certificate in 2021, which allowed it to operate through 2036.

Read more about: Aircrash , Amur region

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Azerbaijan Demands Russia Admit to Firing on Plane Before Crash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused authorities in Russia of initially trying to cover up the cause of the deadly accident.
2 Min read

Helicopter With 22 Aboard Goes Missing in Far East Russia's Kamchatka

The Soviet-designed Mi-8 military helicopter disappeared from radars after picking up passengers near an ancient volcano.
1 Min read

Russian Strategic Bomber Crashes in Siberia, Killing 1 Crew Member

Regional authorities said all four crew members of the bomber managed to parachute to safety,
1 Min read

Russian Airline Cancels Sukhoi Superjet Order After Fatal Crash Landing – Reports

Yamal Airlines announced its decision hours after Russia's transport minister said there was no reason to ground the aircraft.