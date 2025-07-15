Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods Across Moscow

Torrential rains triggered flash floods in Moscow on Tuesday, inundating roads and disrupting transit across the Russian capital.

Videos posted on social media showed cars submerged in murky water, traffic backed up on flooded highways and water pouring into tunnels and underground parking areas.

Authorities said parts of the city received a month’s worth of rain in under two hours. No one was reported injured.

City transportation officials urged residents to use public transit, though service was disrupted at several metro stations and on the Aeroexpress train to Sheremetyevo Airport.