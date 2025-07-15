Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods Across Moscow

Torrential rains triggered flash floods in Moscow on Tuesday, inundating roads and disrupting transit across the Russian capital.
Videos posted on social media showed cars submerged in murky water, traffic backed up on flooded highways and water pouring into tunnels and underground parking areas.
Authorities said parts of the city received a month’s worth of rain in under two hours. No one was reported injured.
City transportation officials urged residents to use public transit, though service was disrupted at several metro stations and on the Aeroexpress train to Sheremetyevo Airport.
The rainstorm followed a heat wave over the weekend and is part of a broader weather pattern affecting central Russia. Southern regions have seen temperatures exceed 40°C (104°F) in recent days.
Forecasters said heavy rain, lightning and strong winds would continue in Moscow through Tuesday night and into the week.
Climate scientists have long warned that Russia, warming 2.5 times faster than the global average, is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including prolonged heat waves and heavy rainfall.
