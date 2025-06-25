U.S. ‘Not Ready’ to Fully Restore Work of Embassies, Putin Adviser Says

The United States does not appear ready to fully normalize diplomatic relations with Russia, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday, citing stalled efforts to resolve embassy-related disputes.
“I can assume the American side, despite some progress, is not yet ready to say goodbye to the difficulties that have been created around the work of [our] diplomatic missions,” Ushakov told reporters.
Russian and U.S. diplomats held two rounds of talks in Istanbul earlier this year, but a third round has stalled, allegedly over Russia’s proposal to host the meeting in Moscow.
Russia’s new ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, said earlier this month that the two sides had agreed to alternate future talks between Moscow and Washington. Ushakov confirmed Wednesday that Darchiev had returned to Moscow for consultations and was now heading back to the United States.
“I hope the process will continue,” Ushakov said. “We’ll see.”
On Sunday, Ushakov said he expected Washington to propose an alternative venue for the next round. The U.S. has not publicly confirmed any details, though Russian officials insist another meeting is expected “soon.”
Russia is pushing for the return of six diplomatic properties in the U.S. that were seized between 2016 and 2018 in response to allegations of election interference. It is also seeking “clearer answers” on its proposal to resume direct flights between Russia and the United States.
According to the Kremlin, U.S. officials have made the resumption of direct flights contingent on progress toward a ceasefire in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has so far rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a truce.
Russia first raised the issue of restoring air links during the Feb. 27 Istanbul talks, which were held as the incoming Trump administration signaled its intent to ease tensions with Moscow. A second round followed on April 10.
Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held the first direct talks between the countries’ top diplomats since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.