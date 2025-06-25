U.S. ‘Not Ready’ to Fully Restore Work of Embassies, Putin Adviser Says

The United States does not appear ready to fully normalize diplomatic relations with Russia, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday, citing stalled efforts to resolve embassy-related disputes.

“I can assume the American side, despite some progress, is not yet ready to say goodbye to the difficulties that have been created around the work of [our] diplomatic missions,” Ushakov told reporters.

Russian and U.S. diplomats held two rounds of talks in Istanbul earlier this year, but a third round has stalled, allegedly over Russia’s proposal to host the meeting in Moscow.

Russia’s new ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, said earlier this month that the two sides had agreed to alternate future talks between Moscow and Washington. Ushakov confirmed Wednesday that Darchiev had returned to Moscow for consultations and was now heading back to the United States.

“I hope the process will continue,” Ushakov said. “We’ll see.”