U.S. Pulled Out of Embassy Talks Over Venue Dispute, Putin Adviser Claims

Russia blamed a venue dispute for the cancellation of a planned third round of talks with the United States last week, which officials in Moscow previously said would be focused on restoring the operations of each side’s diplomatic missions.

“There was an agreement to meet at a specific location. For certain reasons, that location didn’t suit [U.S. officials],” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporter Pavel Zurubin in the weekly television news program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin,” which aired on Sunday.

“Above all, it’s a question of location,” Ushakov said, adding that he now expects Washington to propose an alternative location for the meeting, which the U.S. has not publicly confirmed despite Russian officials saying it would happen “soon.”

Russia’s new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, said earlier this month that a third round of embassy talks would be held in Moscow, claiming the sides had agreed to alternate between Moscow and Washington for future negotiations.

Officials from both countries met on Feb. 27 and April 10 in Istanbul, following a February meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia. The February meeting marked the first direct talks between Russian and U.S. officials since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.