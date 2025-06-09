Latvia Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Lawmaker for Allegedly Supporting Russia

Law enforcement authorities in Latvia said Monday that they had initiated criminal proceedings against lawmaker Aleksejs Rosļikovs for supporting Russia and inciting hatred.

The investigation stems from a June 5 parliamentary debate during which Rosļikovs, a member of Latvia’s Russian-speaking minority, was ejected from the chamber after shouting in Russian: “We are the majority!” and “Russian is our language,” according to Latvian media.

Rosļikovs is accused of “providing assistance to the aggressor state Russia in action directed against Latvia and triggering national hatred and enmity,” Latvia’s State Security Service (VDD) intelligence agency said

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.