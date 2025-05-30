Russian Servicemen Awarded $190K Bounty for Destroying F-16 Jets in Ukraine

A Russian company awarded a dozen servicemen a total of 15 million rubles ($190,000) for destroying U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

Fores, a Yekaterinburg-based fracking components supplier, said Friday that it handed out the cash prizes to troops at a location near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Photos shared from the ceremony showed the soldiers’ faces blurred.

Ukraine received its first deliveries of F-16s last summer after a two-year campaign to secure them from then-U.S. President Joe Biden, who had initially resisted providing the military aircraft due to concerns over pilot training.

Kyiv reported in August 2024 that one F-16 had crashed during a Russian missile attack, killing its pilot.

Another F-16 pilot was killed during a combat mission on April 12. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the next day that its air defenses had downed the fighter jet.