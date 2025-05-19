FSB Arrests 9 Accused of Plotting Attacks on Police in Stavropol Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that it arrested nine people on suspicion of planning attacks on police officers in the southern Stavropol region during Victory Day celebrations earlier this month.

A teenager, who was not named, allegedly joined an unidentified “terrorist organization” last year “with the intent of committing crimes on its behalf,” the FSB said in a statement.

He then allegedly enlisted an adult relative and seven peers aged between 14 and 16 to help him carry out the planned attacks, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

Law enforcement authorities said they arrested nine people on May 8, the day before Russia marks the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.