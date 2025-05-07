Ukrainian Drone Attacks Paralyze Russian Airports, Stranding Thousands of Passengers

Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia triggered hours of travel chaos late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with repeated airport closures in Moscow and its surrounding regions.
Aviation authorities grounded flights at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports, as well as in the cities of Nizhny Novgorod, Kirov, Yaroslavl, Kazan and others, warning of possible cancellations.
“The restrictions were imposed to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights,” said Artyom Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.
Major airlines, including Aeroflot, Pobeda and S7, told passengers to expect disruptions and announced the cancelations of hundreds of flight for Tuesday and Wednesday. S7 promised to issue a full refund for passengers with canceled flights or exchange tickets for other flights if there are available seats.
In Siberia, transportation authorities said more than 4,000 passengers were stranded at airports in 10 cities.
The closures came as Chinese President Xi Jinping was expected to arrive in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin, as well as to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade on Red Square. According to the exiled news outlet Agentstvo, foreign officials often fly into Vnukovo airport during official visits to Russia.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense forces destroyed eight drones on Tuesday evening and nine early Wednesday morning, marking the third consecutive day of attacks targeting the capital.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed 57 Ukrainian drones across five regions and occupied Crimea on Tuesday night. The ministry did not report any drone attacks for Wednesday morning.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, the overnight attacks targeted the Kubinka airbase in the Moscow region, as well as the Shaykovka airfield in the Kaluga region.
Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were killed in Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.