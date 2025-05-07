Ukrainian Drone Attacks Paralyze Russian Airports, Stranding Thousands of Passengers

Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia triggered hours of travel chaos late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with repeated airport closures in Moscow and its surrounding regions.

Aviation authorities grounded flights at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports, as well as in the cities of Nizhny Novgorod, Kirov, Yaroslavl, Kazan and others, warning of possible cancellations.

“The restrictions were imposed to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights,” said Artyom Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.

Major airlines, including Aeroflot, Pobeda and S7, told passengers to expect disruptions and announced the cancelations of hundreds of flight for Tuesday and Wednesday. S7 promised to issue a full refund for passengers with canceled flights or exchange tickets for other flights if there are available seats.

In Siberia, transportation authorities said more than 4,000 passengers were stranded at airports in 10 cities.