Late-Spring Snow Hits Moscow, Toppling Trees and Causing Power Outages

Blizzards blanketed Moscow in snow on Friday in a historic first for the season, toppling trees onto cars and causing power outages for tens of thousands of residents in the wider region.

The snowfall marks the first time that Moscow's base weather station has recorded snow cover on May 2 in its 75 years of operations, said Mikhail Leus from the Phobos weather center.

The station at the VDNKh exhibition center measured 7 centimeters of snow, while some parts of the Moscow region saw up to 15 centimeters of snow.