Why Were the Ukraine Peace Talks in London Downgraded?

Planned talks in London aimed at ending the war in Ukraine were downgraded at the last minute Wednesday amid reported disagreements between the U.S. and its European and Ukrainian counterparts over Washington’s proposed peace deal.

The rollback signals the latest roadblock in efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's over-three-year assault on its neighbor, which U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for since his inauguration in January.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy had been due to lead a meeting of foreign ministers in London on Wednesday, but his ministry said the talks had been left to senior staff.

“The Ukraine Peace Talks meeting with Foreign Ministers today is being postponed. Official-level talks will continue," the Foreign Office said, without specifying details.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff backed out of the London meeting after Ukraine signaled it wanted to focus on a 30-day ceasefire proposal rather than a broader U.S. framework, a U.S. official involved in the talks told Axios.

That framework, according to Axios, includes U.S. recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, de facto acknowledgment of Moscow’s control over four other partially occupied Ukrainian regions, sanctions relief and the promise of future economic cooperation. The outlet noted that security guarantees for Ukraine remain vague.

Most of these points are non-starters for both Kyiv and its allies in Europe.

Rubio, who presented the U.S. proposal at a meeting last week in Paris, canceled plans to visit London but had a phone call with Lammy.

Washington’s special Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg was still in attendance, as was Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne.