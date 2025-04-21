Russian Economic Officials Brace for Lowest Oil Prices Since Pandemic

Russian authorities are bracing for a continued slump in oil prices, with the Economic Development Ministry significantly reducing its 2025 forecast for the average price of Urals crude to $56 per barrel.

That would mark the lowest level since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a collapse in global demand and pushed Urals to an annual average of $41.70 per barrel. Before that, prices had dipped below $56 only in 2015 and 2016, when Urals averaged $51.20 and $41.90, respectively.

The new forecast falls well below the $69.70 per barrel price baked into Russia’s federal budget, and even below the cut-off price of $60.

Under the country’s fiscal rules, any oil and gas revenues earned above that threshold are funneled into the National Wealth Fund (NWF), while revenues below the cut-off must be covered by drawing from the fund. As of April 1, the NWF held 3.27 trillion rubles ($39.8 billion) in liquid assets.

The decline in oil prices comes amid a global economic slowdown and rising fears of a recession, spurred in part by a trade war initiated by the U.S. Brent crude recently fell below $60 per barrel, while Urals dipped under $50. In the first quarter of 2025, oil and gas revenues to the federal budget dropped 10% year over year, with a 17% plunge in March alone.

Each $1 drop in the price of oil costs the Russian budget roughly 160 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) in annual lost revenue, according to investment banker Yevgeny Kogan.

Analysts at Raiffeisenbank estimate that if the average price of oil slips to $55 for the year, the resulting shortfall — covered through foreign currency sales from the NWF — would amount to 900 billion rubles ($10.9 billion).