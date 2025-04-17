Japan Accuses Russia of Restricting Sea Navigation Around Kuril Islands

Japan’s government sent Russia a formal letter of protest over the closure of sea navigation around the Kuril Islands, Russian state media reported Thursday.

Tokyo accused Russia of introducing restrictions on the navigation of foreign military and civilian ships around the southern Kuril Islands from April 16 to May 1, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

“A protest was lodged to Russia through diplomatic channels,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi was quoted as saying at a press conference.