Putin Receives Bosnia’s Wanted Serb Leader Dodik in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received the wanted leader of Bosnia's ethnic Serbs, Milorad Dodik, in the Kremlin, a day after Dodik had announced a visit to Moscow.

The Kremlin showed footage of Putin shaking hands with Dodik in a Kremlin hall, saying he was "very happy" to see him in the Russian capital.

Dodik is the target of an arrest warrant over accusations of seeking to secede and flouting the constitution. Bosnian prosecutors had issued an international warrant for his arrest last week.

The Kremlin aired footage of the Russian leader — himself the target of an international warrant for his actions in Ukraine — greeting Dodik and smiling.

"Dear Mr. President, I am very happy to see you in Moscow," Putin said in the short clip published by the Kremlin.