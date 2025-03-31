Georgian Police Arrest Russian Citizen During Anti-Government Protest

Police in the South Caucasus nation of Georgia said Monday that they arrested a Russian national for allegedly damaging a police vehicle during anti-government protests last week.

The Russian, identified only by the initials D.K. and born in 1995, reportedly fled the scene wearing a mask after intentionally damaging the vehicle last Friday in Tbilisi. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, police said in a statement.

He is at least the ninth Russian citizen to be arrested in Georgia in recent months, according to the independent outlet RusNews. Among them, two face life in prison on drug possession charges.

In December, the Kremlin said it had no information on Russian protesters arrested in Georgia but claimed they had “obviously” violated Georgian law by attacking law enforcement officers.