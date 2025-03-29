Russian Drone Attack Kills 4, Wounds 21 In Ukraine

A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and triggering fires in a hotel, service stations and homes, an official said Saturday.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up their aerial attacks even as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

Late Friday, Russia sent "more than two dozen drones" to Dnipro, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Sergiy Lysak wrote on his official Telegram social network account.

Lysak said four people were killed, and by Saturday morning he sent an updated statement that said the number of wounded had risen to 21.

"The massive attack caused large-scale destruction and fires. A hotel and restaurant complex, 11 private houses, garages, and a service station were on fire," he said, adding that high-rises and cars were also damaged.