Russia Says Captured 2 More Ukrainian Villages

Russia on Saturday claimed the capture of two villages in Eastern and Southern Ukraine, pressing ahead with its advance amid stumbling efforts for a ceasefire by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The defence ministry said Moscow's forces captured the village of Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile said Russia had launched more than 170 drones into Ukraine overnight, striking targets in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

He said four people were killed in Dnipro, where the strike hit a hotel complex, and 21 others were injured, including a pregnant woman.