Russian Scientist at Harvard Medical School Detained by U.S. Border Agents

U.S. immigration authorities detained and revoked the visa of a Russian scientist who opposes the war in Ukraine and had been conducting genetic research at Harvard Medical School, her friends and colleagues said this week.

Ksenia Petrova was stopped at Boston Logan International Airport on Feb. 16 after returning from a personal trip in France. U.S. officials revoked her research visa for failing to properly declare frog embryos she had brought with her, according to The Harvard Crimson.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detained Petrova after she expressed fears of political persecution if she returned to Russia, the student newspaper reported, citing her lawyer Gregory Romanovsky.

Romanovsky said that failure to declare an item at customs typically results in a fine of up to $500 and confiscation of the item but does not grant CBP the authority to cancel a visa.

Petrova’s Harvard Medical School supervisor, Leon Peshkin, told The Guardian that he had “made a huge mistake” in asking Petrova to bring the frog embryo samples from French colleagues. According to him, Petrova made a paperwork error on her U.S. customs declaration.