Russian Inflation Hit Two-Year High in February

Russia's annual inflation rate jumped above 10% in February to its highest level in two years, despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the Central Bank, official data showed Wednesday.

Prices have been rising fast across the Russian economy for months, driven by massive government spending on the Ukraine conflict.

Annual inflation ticked up to 10.1% year-on-year last month, compared with 9.9% in January, according to the Rosstat statistics service.

This is the highest figure since February 2023.

The central bank jacked up rates to a two-decade high of 21% in October, making borrowing more expensive for consumers.