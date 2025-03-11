Russia’s Budget Deficit Grows to 1.3% of GDP in January-February

Russia’s budget deficit for the first two months of 2025 reached 2.7 trillion rubles ($31.6 billion), driven by a 30.6% year-on-year increase in spending and more modest revenue growth, Finance Ministry data published Tuesday showed.

Revenues rose 6.3% to 5.34 trillion rubles, while expenditures surged to 8.45 trillion rubles in January and February.

Russia’s Finance Ministry attributed the sharp rise in spending to early contract payments, which accelerated in January before slowing down last month.

“However, no significant changes in the quarterly dynamics of expenditure execution are expected this year," the ministry said, according to the Interfax news agency.