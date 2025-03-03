Russian Strike on Ukrainian Army Training Grounds Kills Multiple People

Ukrainian officials said Monday that an unspecified number of people were killed in a Russian missile strike on military training grounds around 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the front line.
The attack happened on Saturday and targeted "an army training ground near the village of Cherkaske" outside the city of Dnipro, a military source told AFP.
Ukrainian military blogger Yury Butusov claimed that between 30 and 40 soldiers were killed, while another 90 were injured. No official death toll has been released.
"The tragedy... is a terrible consequence of an enemy strike," Ukraine's land forces commander Major General Mykhailo Drapaty said, expressing "heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims."
Ukrainian lawmaker Mariana Bezugla wrote on Facebook that the strike happened when soldiers were lined up in formation, accusing commanders of "stupidity" and an "inability to adapt to new realities."
A military source told AFP there was "no lining up or gathering of people."
"The enemy used an Iskander-M Ballistic missile with a cluster munition," the source said, adding that "elements of destruction were scattered over a large area."
There have been several similar incidents during the three-year war, including a strike on a military institute in Poltava in September, during which around 60 people were killed.
Drapaty said there were "unlearned lessons" and a criminal investigation would be launched.
"Anger is eating away at me from the inside," he said, accusing some military officials "who continue to negligently" fulfil their duties.
He said he would not allow anyone to "try to hide the truth in the fog of bureaucracy."
