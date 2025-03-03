Russian Strike on Ukrainian Army Training Grounds Kills Multiple People

Ukrainian officials said Monday that an unspecified number of people were killed in a Russian missile strike on military training grounds around 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the front line.

The attack happened on Saturday and targeted "an army training ground near the village of Cherkaske" outside the city of Dnipro, a military source told AFP.

Ukrainian military blogger Yury Butusov claimed that between 30 and 40 soldiers were killed, while another 90 were injured. No official death toll has been released.

"The tragedy... is a terrible consequence of an enemy strike," Ukraine's land forces commander Major General Mykhailo Drapaty said, expressing "heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims."