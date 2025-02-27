Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lawmakers in Krasnoyarsk Region Move to Ban ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Lawmakers in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region voted Thursday to outlaw the act of “coercing” women into having an abortion.

The bill defines “coercion” as persuasion, bribery, deceit or blackmail but exempts medical and social workers who inform women about pregnancy risks.

“Our priority is to create a safe environment for families and the value of having many children,” the Krasnoyarsk legislative assembly said.

Regional prosecutor Roman Tyutyunnik proposed fines ranging from 3,000 rubles ($34) to 50,000 rubles ($570) for violations, the 7x7 regional news outlet reported.

Krasnoyarsk’s regional parliament passed the bill in its second of three readings. If fully adopted, Krasnoyarsk would become the 18th Russian region to implement such a ban, according to the women’s issues news website Kosa Media.

Meanwhile, hundreds of private clinics across 70 Russian regions have stopped offering abortion services in what officials call a “voluntary” initiative backed by Russia’s Health Ministry.

Concerns over reproductive rights in Russia have grown as the government pushes policies to boost birth rates amid a demographic crisis driven by an aging population, Covid-19 deaths, mass emigration and the war in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has urged Russian women to give birth while warning officials against imposing strict legal limits on abortion.

Read more about: Abortion , Krasnoyarsk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Orthodox Church Head Sends Pro-Life Letters to Moscow’s Pregnant Women

The project comes amid Russia’s wide-ranging efforts to address the country’s demographic crisis by promoting early childbirth and large families.
1 Min read

Russian Orthodox Church to Promote ‘Miracle of Birth’ in Anti-Abortion Letters to Pregnant Women

The letters will sent out to regional prenatal centers at a time when women “face the most difficult choice of keeping or killing their baby.”
1 Min read

Private Clinics in Russia's Kursk Region Stop Providing Abortions

The Kremlin has instructed regional authorities to come up with their own policy solutions for boosting birth rates.
2 Min read

Russian Secret Services Likely Helped Siberian Governor's Son Flee Italy

Uss faces a number of charges in the U.S., including sanctions violations and money laundering.
2 Min read