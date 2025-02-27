Lawmakers in Krasnoyarsk Region Move to Ban ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

Lawmakers in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region voted Thursday to outlaw the act of “coercing” women into having an abortion.

The bill defines “coercion” as persuasion, bribery, deceit or blackmail but exempts medical and social workers who inform women about pregnancy risks.

“Our priority is to create a safe environment for families and the value of having many children,” the Krasnoyarsk legislative assembly said.

Regional prosecutor Roman Tyutyunnik proposed fines ranging from 3,000 rubles ($34) to 50,000 rubles ($570) for violations, the 7x7 regional news outlet reported.