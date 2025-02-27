Kremlin Slams Bosnian Serb Leader’s Jailing as ‘Political’

The Kremlin on Thursday criticized a one-year prison sentence for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik as a "political" decision that could have "negative consequences" for the region.

Dodik was sentenced on Wednesday for defying rulings made by an international envoy charged with overseeing the country's peace accords.

"Dodik's persecution is absolutely political in nature and is directed not only against him, but against all patriotic forces," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We condemn such actions because they can lead to negative consequences not only in Republika Srpska but also in the Balkans as a whole," he added.