Kremlin Says It’s Waiting for Official Confirmation of U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal

The Kremlin said Wednesday that it was still waiting for official confirmation that the United States and Ukraine had agreed on the terms of a landmark minerals deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump had demanded Ukraine give access to its strategic minerals to compensate for the billions of dollars of military and other aid it received under former president Joe Biden.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP late Tuesday that Kyiv had agreed on the framework of a deal, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could sign it as soon as Friday.

"So far, there are no official statements on this matter. We have only heard that Zelensky seemed to be going to Washington on Friday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There will probably be attempts to make this visit somewhat substantive," he added.