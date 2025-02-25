Russia’s Shoigu Visits Indonesia for Defense Talks

Russia's top security official, Sergei Shoigu, visited Indonesia on Tuesday for talks with President Prabowo Subianto and his defense minister as Moscow and Jakarta seek to strengthen defense cooperation.

Southeast Asia's largest economy maintains a neutral foreign policy, refusing to take sides in the Ukraine war or great power competition between the United States and China.

Shoigu, Russia's former defense minister and now secretary of its Security Council, is considered a key figure in the decision to send Russian troops into Ukraine in 2022 and remains a staunch ally of President Vladimir Putin.

He was scheduled to meet Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin for a courtesy call in Jakarta on Tuesday morning, Indonesia's Defense Ministry said in a statement. Later in the day, Prabowo was set to receive Shoigu at the presidential palace, a palace spokesperson said, without providing further details.