Russian General Kirillov Was Hospitalized With Gunshot Wound Months Before Assassination – RFE/RL

The head of the Russian army’s chemical weapons unit was hospitalized with a gunshot wound months before he was assassinated late last year, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported Monday, citing a database of military medical records obtained from a Russian military defector.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was admitted to Moscow’s Main Military Clinical Hospital on March 3, 2024, with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh and discharged five weeks later. The injury, which had not been previously disclosed, was reportedly unrelated to combat.

The date, location and circumstances of Kirillov’s shooting remain unclear, RFE/RL said.

Kirillov and his assistant were killed in mid-December when a bomb went off outside his apartment building in southeastern Moscow. Ukraine’s security services have claimed responsibility for the targeted killing.