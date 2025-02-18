Nobel Laureates Urge Trump, EU to Secure Release of Belarusian Political Prisoners

Dozens of Nobel laureates on Monday urged U.S. President Donald Trump and EU leaders to help secure the release of more than 1,400 political prisoners held in Belarus.

The appeal came days after the United States carried out a “special operation” to secure the release of Belarusian journalist Andrei Kuznechyk, activist Yelena Movshuk and an unidentified U.S. citizen.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith later told Western diplomats that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was willing to release other political prisoners in exchange for sanctions relief, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing anonymous sources who attended the discussions.

Smith reportedly said Lukashenko had assured Washington he was ready to “scale back repression,” while U.S. engagement with Belarus was seen as a way to prevent Minsk from becoming entirely dependent on its close ally Moscow.