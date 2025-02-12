Russian National Jailed in U.S. to Be Released in Prisoner Exchange, Kremlin Says

Moscow said Wednesday that a Russian citizen jailed in the United States would be released as part of a prisoner exchange that saw the return this week of an American teacher detained in Russia.

“As we previously reported, there has recently been intensified work through the relevant agencies, with contacts taking place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a daily press briefing.

“As a result of these efforts, Fogel has been released, along with a Russian citizen who is currently being held in a U.S. prison,” Peskov said, referring to Marc Fogel, an American jailed in Russia since 2021 on drug charges.

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump secured Fogel’s release as part of an “exchange.” However, it did not provide details about whether Washington or one of its allies had released someone in return.