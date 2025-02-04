Navalny Family Mulls Taking France To European Court – Lawyer

The family of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is considering taking France to the European Court of Human Rights in a case that implicates French cosmetics firm Yves Rocher, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

In 2014, Navalny and his brother Oleg were found guilty of fraud and money laundering via their transport and logistics firm which was working with Yves Rocher.

The brothers later took Yves Rocher to court in France over alleged false accusations but their complaint was dismissed by the courts.

"We are considering taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights," said William Bourdon, who represents Navalny's family.

"It was our duty to go all the way with his wife, in memory of Alexei," he said, referring to the opposition politician's widow Yulia Navalnaya.

In 2013, Russian investigators accused the Navalny brothers of "stealing" and laundering millions of rubles from Yves Rocher and a Russian firm.